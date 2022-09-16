StormTeam 3: The latest on storm chances the rest of Friday & Saturday

FRIDAY:
Scattered showers between Hancock Co, IA, Albert Lea, and Rochester continue this early afternoon. Some of these showers are looking more intense, and brief thunderstorms may be possible at times.
More scattered showers are likely to spread over most of the rest of the area by the late afternoon - including for those further Southeast who have yet to see any rain Friday.
SATURDAY:
Some scattered showers are likely early in the morning, and look bit more likely in North Iowa than Southern Minnesota. A large part of Saturday will be dry, so outdoor plans are possible. That said, that's only too a point. More storms are likely to take hold in central Iowa earlier in the afternoon, and these storms likely start firing off in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota in the later afternoon hours and possibly into the night. There is a low risk for severe weather through most of our area, but this risk is at a 2/5 through some of North and central Iowa. Main threat is strong winds and hail, but a spin up tornado or two will be possible given massive amounts of wind shear present.
SUNDAY:
Most of the area begins to gradually clear Sunday as morning isolated showers give way to slowly parting skies. Those in far NE Iowa way see another round of storms take hold during the afternoon however.