StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of northern Iowa; Hazardous travel expected around the area

TIMING: Snow begins to move into Mason City after 8pm. Albert Lea and Austin closer to 10pm. Rochester closer to midnight. Snow exits region between 7-10am Friday.
AMOUNTS: Most (80%) of viewing area will see 3-5" of snow. Amounts are likely closer to 1" north of US14 in Southern Minnesota. On the flipside, some areas in North Iowa closer to US18 may see 5-7".
IMPACTS: Impacts to travel are almost certain for the entire area Friday morning. Expect icy and slick roads everywhere.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is growing for freezing drizzle to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Wright
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest accumulations in the northern parts of these counties.
* WHERE...Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, and Black Hawk counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, along I-90. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible near the Iowa border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is growing for freezing drizzle to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.