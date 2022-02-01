StormTeam 3: Temperatures Fall Through Midweek, Rebound For Saturday

A cold front this morning has opened the gates for the arrival of another Arctic blast into Minnesota and Iowa.
Waking up this morning, temperatures were nearing 40 degrees for some as we trended well above average overnight. This would not last long as a racing cold front would swing through ushering in a seasonal polar air mass that would decrease temperatures through the day.
Expect this air mass to stick around for the next few days as highs will sit in the single digits and overnight lows become progressively colder with each morning till about Friday when we begin a slow climb back to the middle teens, before 20s return for Saturday. Sunday looks to trend similar to today as another shot of Arctic air arrives resulting in decreasing temperatures through the day and highs early in the morning.