StormTeam 3 takes a look at severe weather as part of Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and StormTeam 3 is diving into severe weather and how you and your family can prepare now for the season ahead.
When it comes to severe weather many of our first thoughts go to tornadoes as they can cause a lot of devastation, which was the case in Mississippi late last week.
There are also other hazards that the National Weather Service and KIMT alert to when it comes to severe weather, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flash flooding.
Let’s start with tornadoes. They are violent rotating columns that can produce quite a bit of damage depending upon their strength. The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to rate the severity of a tornado based on the damage they cause and the scale ranges from zero to five. Most of the tornadoes reported are the weaker EF0s and EF1s, but it’s the EF4s and 5s that cause the most destruction.
Then there’s straight line winds which can sometimes become derechos as we all know. Back in August of 2020, a powerful derecho swept across Iowa, producing extensive damage with wind gusts reported over 100 mph.
Lastly, large hail can also be destructive to life and property. Hailstones can grow to the size of baseballs and softballs, and some have been even larger.
When it comes to staying safe when weather strikes, getting the proper alert is key. Sometimes, it can be a bit confusing between all the different types of weather and alerts.
"If an area is at risk for severe weather, you are typically going to be put into a watch. And the criteria for a warning is, we are seeing severe weather headed to your area, and it’s imminent or already occurring, so you need to take action as quickly as possible," says Dylan Dodson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Des Moines.
What good are these alerts if you don’t have a way to receive them. Luckily, there’s a whole smorgasbord of ways to do so! You can go with the tried and trued method of a NOAA weather radio. You can turn on push notifications for your weather apps, including our KIMT STORMTEAM 3 app.
Dodson has another great suggestion, "The big one is the wireless emergency alerts, making sure you have those turned on on your phone. Those will essentially go off like an amber alert. And they go off for any tornado warning issued for your area, or any high end severe thunderstorm warning or flash flood warning."
Getting your family prepared for severe weather season is an important step when it comes to ensuring everyone’s safety.
Developing a ‘family disaster plan’ is an easy task and starts with having the right supplies. You’ll want to set aside items you may need during a disaster and make them easy to access quickly.
Items in this supply kit should include things like water, food, a flashlight, first aid kit, a whistle to signal for help, head protection like helmets or hardhats, and shoes with tough soles in case you have to walk on debris.
Next, you’ll want to map out a easy-to-follow plan everyone can remember. Find and designate the ideal locations everyone will need to go to in your home when disaster strikes.
For example, during a tornado, you’ll want to go to the basement or an enclosed room with no windows on the lowest floor. Also discuss what to do during an emergency while at work or school.
Having a plan and, most importantly, practicing it, will greatly increase you and your family’s chances of staying safe and unharmed in the event of destructive severe weather.
To stay informed about severe weather, you can download the KIMT Weather App.