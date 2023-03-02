StormTeam 3: Sunshine will heat up Iowa more than Minnesota this week

Thursday looks to be a pretty standard early March days with high temps in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies could begin to break away in the afternoon. What else is standard this year is that melting snow starts to put a wrinkle in the forecast.
Last week's snow left most of the heavy amounts north of the MN-IA border. After several days of above freezing highs, a lot of the snow has melted away in North Iowa where the now bear ground will absorb sunlight. This is not the case in Southern Minnesota where the snow will continue to reflect sunlight away.
This means that we will see North Iowa get much warmer in the forecast whenever there is sunshine, and that this trend likely holds through at least the next week.
High temps on Friday may only reach the low 30s for some of S Minnesota, but meanwhile soar into the mid 40s across the border.