StormTeam 3: Sunshine holding strong this week

Sunshine looks like it will hold strong through the Labor Day Weekend!
Sunny to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the remainder of the week. Temps in the 70s and low humidity will make for a comfortable Tuesday, with winds dying down a bit in the late afternoon.
The heat returns Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s, and humidity returns Thursday as dew points rise into the 60s.
This culminates in a low chance for rain Friday with a bit more clouds, but nothing overly cloudy. The sun returns with drier air this weekend!