StormTeam 3: Sun to arrive Monday afternoon

A snow system passed through central Iowa overnight, with some of this snow clipping north Iowa and far Southeast Minnesota. This snow has for the most part as of 8am moved out aside from some stray flakes. Clouds will soon move out too, with sunshine moving into the area even by Lunch time!
High temps today reach to around 30 degrees or the low 30s with sun. Winds gusting 20-30 mph out of the Northwest keep us from getting warmer and bring the wind chill down 10-15 degrees at all times through the day.
Skies remain clear overnight and winds turn southerly tomorrow. Sunny skies on tap for Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. We cool back down into the 20s for the rest of the week.