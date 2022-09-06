StormTeam 3: Summer Weather Holds On Through Friday

Summer weather will hold on through the workweek! But not forever...
High temps will reach into the upper 70s Tuesday as clouds gradually fade. It's still a partly sunny day after some mostly cloudy skies in the morning. Dew points in the mid 60s mean that Tuesday will also be humid. Very light winds out of the south mean that it's not a bad day to get outside.
High pressure moves overhead Wednesday/Thursday, which will allow for totally sunny skies and hot summer-like temps with highs in the 80s. Combined with humidity, it will feel like it's in the mid 80s at the very least.
But autumn beckons; a cold front arrives Saturday and will squeeze out all this summer humidity into rain showers - some of which could last into Sunday. High temps in the mid 60s this weekend will remind you of the changing seasons.