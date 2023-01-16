StormTeam 3: Spring-like showers Monday, snow Thursday

Temperatures are STILL above freezing this morning. With a wintry system approaching from the southwest, plan on M.L.K. Day Monday to be a rainy one with highs again in the upper 30s near 40. Lotsa melting snow!
The rainiest time will be Monday morning after 8am and into the early afternoon. Rain totals will be between a quarter and half an inch.
A change over to snow will occur sometime late Monday into Tuesday morning with some minor snow accumulation and freezing roads being the main concern, although temps may still be too warm for either Tuesday morning.
Temps will drop below freezing on Wednesday (potentially when the real slick roads turn up) before another chance for snow arrives on a slightly cooler Thursday. Models point to a moist snowstorm Thursday that will drop up to 6" of snow somewhere across the Upper Midwest. Key word being somewhere. For now, a good bet that we see at least an inch.