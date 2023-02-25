StormTeam 3: Soaking rains Monday morning bring minor flooding threat

After an intense snowstorm, what better way to change things up then with an intense rainstorm!
After a mostly sunny and warm Sunday with highs in the 30s, a cyclone arrives out of the south with heavy soaking rains for hours on end. This rain likely arrives around 11pm in North Iowa, and just after midnight in Southern Minnesota.
Rain will continue through 7-9 AM Monday morning before slowly exiting by noon. Winds out of the north will cooler temps will spur a chance for light scattered wintry precip like freezing rain or even snow.
Rainfall amounts are set to be incredibly high for this time of year. We are an inch or more for some locations! In this scenario, given the recent snow and a frozen ground, river flooding and heavy ponding would be possible if not likely by Monday midday.
To prevent flood waters from entering your home, be sure to shovel a drainage route for water away from your house. Be sure your sump pump is working. If you live at a lower elevation within your area, water will run towards your home.