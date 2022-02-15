StormTeam 3: Snowstorm passes to our south this week

Since the middle of last week, there has been confidence that a storm system would be moving through the region for Wednesday and Thursday, but what was unknown at that time was who would feel the impacts. It's now become quite clear that this storm system will pass to the south of the Mason City, IA and Rochester, MN area, and bring more snow accumulation to areas such as Kansas City, Quad Cities, and Chicago. Some of those locations could pick up nearly a foot of snowfall over the course of the next couple of days. Meanwhile, across the Deep South, severe thunderstorms will be possible from Oklahoma and Texas to Mississippi and Alabama.
For us in North Iowa and southern Minnesota, we'll just be getting the colder air and generally quiet conditions through the end of the week.