StormTeam 3: Snowfall reports from Sunday's late-season snow

After a late-season snow, here is what has been recorded. Do keep in mind that warm ground temps have melted some of this snow already, or melted more than what was actually recorded. These numbers are rather general.
Amounts of more than a foot have been recorded in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, areas just over the river in Minnesota are just shy of a foot. The further west you are located, the less you saw. Rochester has generally seen measurements around 3 inches.
Most of this snow melts today, and the rest by late tomorrow.
Image courtesy of NOAA at https://www.weather.gov/source/crh/snowmap.html?zoom=7&lat=40.75&lon=-92.29&hr=24