A small system will be passing through Sunday evening, bring some snow showers to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected. Heading into the workweek, warmer temperatures are expected as highs return to the 20s on Monday, followed by 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front arrives on Wednesday, knocking temperatures back down for the end of the week. A storm system will be passing to our south on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping most of the wintry weather away from our area, but a few rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Quite a few ups and downs in temperatures over the next week, but we're looking at a few more mild days heading into the following week.
StormTeam 3: Snow Showers Sunday Evening
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
