StormTeam 3: Snow Returns Thursday Evening

Our next system is set to arrive later Thursday, which will bring snow to the area, followed by scattered rain or snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning.
A band of snow is expected to move through North Iowa and southern Minnesota during the evening hours on Thursday, and will only last for a couple hours. Minimal snow accumulations of a trace to and inch or so are expected. Temperatures will be warming up along with this, so any snow that does fall will begin to melt as temperatures warm back above freezing. Once that happens, we may also see some scattered rain or snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected with this as well.