...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight...

.Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into
tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with
gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing
snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow
showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow,
blowing snow, and falling temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

StormTeam 3: Snow reports from this morning

snow totals

Snow continues to fall across the area, however preliminary reports are beginning to roll in.

As of now, Mantorville, MN has received the most amount of snow in our area with almost 4" reported. Portions of Rochester saw 3.5".

Additional rounds of snow are definitely possible, with another trace to 2" possible across the area. 

As of this afternoon, Mason City and other areas in North Iowa began seeing snow. Pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall can be found isolated around the area as this storm continues to spin through.

Snow chances are expected to come to an end late Friday. Behind the storm, a burst of frigid air moves in.

