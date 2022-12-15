StormTeam 3: Snow reports from this morning

Snow continues to fall across the area, however preliminary reports are beginning to roll in.
As of now, Mantorville, MN has received the most amount of snow in our area with almost 4" reported. Portions of Rochester saw 3.5".
Additional rounds of snow are definitely possible, with another trace to 2" possible across the area.
As of this afternoon, Mason City and other areas in North Iowa began seeing snow. Pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall can be found isolated around the area as this storm continues to spin through.
Snow chances are expected to come to an end late Friday. Behind the storm, a burst of frigid air moves in.