StormTeam 3: Snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory issued for some counties

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...



* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.



* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.



* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...



* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.



* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.



* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Overview... A weather system is bringing the seasons first accumulating snow fall to the area. Snow will continue through the day today, with accumulations around 2 inches. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...



* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.



* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo County.



* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

.Accumulating snowfall is expected across far northern Iowa today as a system passes gradually through the region. Some light freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow diminishes this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...



* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Light freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow tapers off this afternoon.



* WHERE...Far Northern Iowa.



* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Well, here we are... accumulating snow!

We are expecting snow to stick on the ground for most of the area by Monday afternoon, with more snow on the way the next several days. A complex system will slowly be passing by our region and creating uneven chances for snow through Thursday.

RPD said Monday that it responded to 16 crashes within an hour.

This system likely brings anywhere from trace amounts of snow (Charles City) to up to 3"(closer to Albert Lea) Monday.

Some of this snow will melt by the end of the day due to warmer ground temps and rising air temps just around freezing. This is especially true for snow accumulated on roads, but there's likely still some slick spots so be careful.

A more unevenly spread 1-3" of snow arrives Tuesday (some will melt as well), and more light snow on Wednesday, where another 0-1" is possible. A little more on top Thursday. Crunch the numbers together and most of us will average 2-4" of snowfall by the end of the week, with areas closer to Albert Lea seeing up to 6" at most.

Temps will fall through the week, with high temps in the teens by next weekend.