StormTeam 3: Snow is done, winds and blizzard arrive later Thursday into Friday

WHAT HAPPENS NOW???
1) The snow is done. Most of us saw 2-4". A bit less than forecast, so roads will be momentarily a bit better mid-Thursday before the winds arrive. Most side roads are still quite slick this morning.
2) While there may be some blowing snow today, winds will begin to gust above 35mph and pick up snow this evening. Blizzard conditions are expected tonight and to last through Friday night. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED DURING THIS TIME.
3) Cold temps are setting in. Wind chills will be 30 to 50 degrees below zero through Sunday morning. Frost bite can set in within 5-15 minutes. Getting stuck in these conditions can be extremely dangerous.