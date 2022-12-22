StormTeam 3: Snow is done, winds and blizzard arrive later Thursday into Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.



StormTeam 3: Snow is done, winds and blizzard arrive later Thursday into Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
WHAT HAPPENS NOW???
 
SNOW TIMELINE impacts.png
1) The snow is done. Most of us saw 2-4". A bit less than forecast, so roads will be momentarily a bit better mid-Thursday before the winds arrive. Most side roads are still quite slick this morning.
 
2) While there may be some blowing snow today, winds will begin to gust above 35mph and pick up snow this evening. Blizzard conditions are expected tonight and to last through Friday night. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED DURING THIS TIME.
 
Temp - Wind Chill - Frostbite Times.png
3) Cold temps are setting in. Wind chills will be 30 to 50 degrees below zero through Sunday morning. Frost bite can set in within 5-15 minutes. Getting stuck in these conditions can be extremely dangerous.

