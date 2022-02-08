 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Snow Chances Return This Week

Thursday Snow Chance (2/10/22)

Finally! Temperatures warmed up nicely above freezing on Tuesday, helping to melt away some of our current snowpack. Unfortunately, we're tracking our next round of snow arrives late Thursday, but luckily we're not looking at any major accumulations, and it's possible that the snow could transition over to rain as temperatures warm up late Thursday into Friday morning. Any snow that does accumulate will melt as temperatures warm above freezing on Friday.

