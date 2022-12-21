StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some

BOTTOM LINES
SNOW: A few flakes before noon, but heavy impactful snow begins Wednesday afternoon between 12pm - 5pm. Snow winds down later Thursday morning. 4-7" expected across the region.
WIND: Northwest gusts 30-40 Thursday through Saturday, and up to 50mph on Friday.
COLD: Temps will remain below zero between Thursday and Saturday, with wind chills down to 25 to 50 degrees below zero. Frost bite could set in within 5-15 minutes.
IMPACTS:
- Travel will be impossible in open areas later Thursday through Friday as blowing snow inundates roads along with whiteout/blizzard conditions. Blizzard conditions are especially more likely west of US52.
- Some rural communities will be cut off from outside access between Thursday night and Saturday morning as blowing snow inundates roads.
- Snow-loaded trees will be more prone to snapping and/or falling. Some power outages are not out of the question. May take several days to repair.
- Extreme cold could burst some pipes. Be sure to leave some water running to prevent freezing pipes.
- If you get stuck in this snow, rescue may not arrive in time to save you from extreme cold and frost bite. Only travel in emergencies Thursday evening through Friday, and make sure to have a safety kit just in case.
SYNOPSIS:
A winter storm warning will go into effect for our whole area between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning. This is where substantial harm could be caused by the storm and travel should be extremely limited.
A blizzard warning goes into effect Thursday at 6am for Freeborn and Steele counties through Saturday morning. This blizzard warning may be expanded. This is where life-threatening whiteout conditions are expected. Travel should be for emergencies ONLY.
---
A large winter storm is set to unfurl over the course of the next few days as people hit the roads and take to the skies for the holiday weekend. Heavy yet fluffy snow which will impact the roads arrives Wednesday afternoon. The snow lets up sometime Thursday morning-midday right before strong NW winds arrive and kick up all of this powdery snow. Whiteout conditions are expected through Saturday morning, especially in open and rural areas. Extremely cold temperatures could cause bodily harm if stuck outside for too long.