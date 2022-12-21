StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm will begin impacting the region today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including periods of concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow is beginning this afternoon and will continue
intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some

  • Updated
  • 0
GRAF 4km -Precip Arrival Time.png
Snow Potential - 3 Categories.png

BOTTOM LINES

SNOW: A few flakes before noon, but heavy impactful snow begins Wednesday afternoon between 12pm - 5pm. Snow winds down later Thursday morning. 4-7" expected across the region. 

WIND: Northwest gusts 30-40 Thursday through Saturday, and up to 50mph on Friday. 

COLD: Temps will remain below zero between Thursday and Saturday, with wind chills down to 25 to 50 degrees below zero. Frost bite could set in within 5-15 minutes.

Temp - Wind Chill - Frostbite Times.png

IMPACTS:

- Travel will be impossible in open areas later Thursday through Friday as blowing snow inundates roads along with whiteout/blizzard conditions. Blizzard conditions are especially more likely west of US52.

- Some rural communities will be cut off from outside access between Thursday night and Saturday morning as blowing snow inundates roads.

- Snow-loaded trees will be more prone to snapping and/or falling. Some power outages are not out of the question. May take several days to repair.

- Extreme cold could burst some pipes. Be sure to leave some water running to prevent freezing pipes.

- If you get stuck in this snow, rescue may not arrive in time to save you from extreme cold and frost bite. Only travel in emergencies Thursday evening through Friday, and make sure to have a safety kit just in case.

Winter Weather Alerts - Upper Midwest.png
storm impacts WINTER with TIME GRAPH.png

SYNOPSIS:

A winter storm warning will go into effect for our whole area between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning. This is where substantial harm could be caused by the storm and travel should be extremely limited.

A blizzard warning goes into effect Thursday at 6am for Freeborn and Steele counties through Saturday morning. This blizzard warning may be expanded. This is where life-threatening whiteout conditions are expected. Travel should be for emergencies ONLY.

---

A large winter storm is set to unfurl over the course of the next few days as people hit the roads and take to the skies for the holiday weekend. Heavy yet fluffy snow which will impact the roads arrives Wednesday afternoon. The snow lets up sometime Thursday morning-midday right before strong NW winds arrive and kick up all of this powdery snow. Whiteout conditions are expected through Saturday morning, especially in open and rural areas. Extremely cold temperatures could cause bodily harm if stuck outside for too long.

