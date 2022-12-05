StormTeam 3: Slick Roads; Winter Weather Advisory for North Iowa Monday morning

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN NORTH IOWA UNTIL 11AM***
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is moving through North Iowa this morning and WILL impact the morning commute and road conditions. Snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible, while a narrow west-east band of ice accumulations above 0.1 inches will exist in tandem with this somewhere along US18. This narrow area will be quite impactful. Consider delaying travel, and if not, please be EXTRA careful when out driving this morning.
The mix moves out by late morning. Some of this snow could turn into occasional flurries over the border in Minnesota throughout the day. Monday is otherwise a cloudy day with high temps just below freezing.