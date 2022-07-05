 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Severe weather threat increasing for Tuesday evening.

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Risk (7/5/22)

A strong storm system has developed across parts of South Dakota with a complex of thunderstorms already in progress. These storms have already produced wind gusts over 90 mph, and they will be tracking towards Minnesota and Iowa this evening. There is now a Level 4 (Moderate) risk across parts of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, with a Level 3 risk extending into North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Our StormTeam3 meteorologists are closely monitoring this complex of storms, and the potential for more storms to develop ahead of this. Extreme wind gusts of up to 90 mph are the greatest concern with a potential derecho forming. Be sure to stay weather aware and stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest developments on this severe weather event.

Recommended for you