A strong storm system has developed across parts of South Dakota with a complex of thunderstorms already in progress. These storms have already produced wind gusts over 90 mph, and they will be tracking towards Minnesota and Iowa this evening. There is now a Level 4 (Moderate) risk across parts of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, with a Level 3 risk extending into North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Our StormTeam3 meteorologists are closely monitoring this complex of storms, and the potential for more storms to develop ahead of this. Extreme wind gusts of up to 90 mph are the greatest concern with a potential derecho forming. Be sure to stay weather aware and stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest developments on this severe weather event.
StormTeam 3: Severe weather threat increasing for Tuesday evening.
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today