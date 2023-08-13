StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible into Monday morning

Another round of potentially severe storms is headed our way late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
A Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather has been extended Sunday afternoon and now encompasses almost our entire area. This means, as storms develop and move through tonight, a few of them may become severe.
The main threats from this severe risk include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a lower chance for tornado development. Tornadoes are not likely, however the threat cannot be completely ruled out.
The strongest of the storms will start late Sunday night though Monday morning. Lingering showers and storms will be possible through Monday as temperatures remain well-below the seasonal average. Warmer summer temperatures will return starting Tuesday.
With storms making their way into the area during the overnight hours, now is the time to make sure you have a way to stay informed. Be sure to keep phones charged with the volume up so that message tones and alerts can come through.