StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Possible for 4th of July Tuesday

Severe weather chances have increased for our 4th of July Tuesday as a developing cold front looks to sweep over the region.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued an early outlook for Day 3 (Independence Day Tuesday) regarding severe storm chances and the majority of our area is currently looking at a Level 2 of 5 chance for severe storm development.
Highs on Tuesday will be climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. This heat will add fuel to the potential for severe weather as the front passes over us. Not only will the front bring the storm chances, but will also be cooling us down for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday through Friday look to top off in the 70s.
The timing of these potential storms could impact firework shows across the region with storms beginning to develop during the afternoon/evening hours. As we get closer to the event, we'll get a more accurate timeframe, so be sure to stay up to date with the forecast if you have plans to venture out!
You can also download the StormTeam 3 Weather App for your smart devices to stay on top of the latest forecast 24/7!