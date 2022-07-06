StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Chances Could Return this Weekend

After a powerful derecho moved through our area early in the week, the last thing a lot of us want to hear is that another chance for severe weather could be heading our way this weekend.
Luckily, Saturday is looking to remain a nice and dry over southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Most of the severe threat sticks to the west. As we come into Sunday, that activity has a chance to move closer to home.
As of now, Day 5 convective outlooks are signaling a 15% chance for severe weather over most of Minnesota and into both the Dakotas where our area is just outside. With several days still to come before we hit Sunday, there is a chance this threat could move over us.
This severe threat is the result of a incoming cold front, along with other upper atmospheric factors. Although our area looks to avoid the potential storms during the morning hours, our chance comes during the evening. That being said, as of now, our 7 day forecast includes a higher chance for showers and storms on Monday versus Sunday.
The take away? If you've got any outdoor plans on Sunday, it would be wise to stay updated on the forecast to see where the severe threat ultimately lands by the time we get to the weekend. You can do that by checking in with StormTeam 3 during every KIMT News 3 newscast on TV, through the free KIMT StormTeam 3 app and right here on KIMT.com.