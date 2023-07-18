 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam 3: Severe weather chance increasing for Wednesday

  • 0
severe outlook

Severe weather chances for Wednesday continue to increase as we get closer to the midweek.

As of Tuesday afternoon, almost the entire area has been upgraded to a Level 2 risk for severe weather development. This means scattered strong to severe storms will be possible and come with potentially damaging threats.

severe bullet points

Storms will be possible during the early morning hours of Wednesday, however the highest chances for severity arrives during the late afternoon and evening hours. As clouds clear and more sunshine warms us during the late morning and afternoon, this heating will increase or instability and gives us higher chance for storm development as a cold front from the northwest passes over us.

tornado threat

If storms do become severe, they come with a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts and larger to very large hail. These storms also come with a risk for isolated tornado development with a few warnings possible across the region.

severe 2

Stay weather aware starting tonight as we continue to track these storms. You can find the latest forecast here. We also recommend downloading the free KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather App for your smartphone so you can stay alerted wherever you go.

Recommended for you