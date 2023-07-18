StormTeam 3: Severe weather chance increasing for Wednesday

Severe weather chances for Wednesday continue to increase as we get closer to the midweek.
As of Tuesday afternoon, almost the entire area has been upgraded to a Level 2 risk for severe weather development. This means scattered strong to severe storms will be possible and come with potentially damaging threats.
Storms will be possible during the early morning hours of Wednesday, however the highest chances for severity arrives during the late afternoon and evening hours. As clouds clear and more sunshine warms us during the late morning and afternoon, this heating will increase or instability and gives us higher chance for storm development as a cold front from the northwest passes over us.
If storms do become severe, they come with a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts and larger to very large hail. These storms also come with a risk for isolated tornado development with a few warnings possible across the region.
Stay weather aware starting tonight as we continue to track these storms. You can find the latest forecast here. We also recommend downloading the free KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather App for your smartphone so you can stay alerted wherever you go.