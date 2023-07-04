 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Scattered thunderstorms expected to put on a show Tuesday evening for the 4th

  • Updated
  • 0

Most of the 4th will be hot and sticky, with high temps around 90 degrees this afternoon and feeling like the mid 90s. It's sunny this morning, but a few clouds and maybe even a brief raindrop are possible during the afternoon.

SPC Severe Outlook Conditions.png

A cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms as early as 6pm, but more likely several hours later than that when the cold front is more overhead. A risk for severe wind/hail in these storms. These storms will likely impact or even cancel some firework events this evening.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before cooler and dry conditions move in for the rest of the workweek.

