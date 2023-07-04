StormTeam 3: Scattered thunderstorms expected to put on a show Tuesday evening for the 4th

Most of the 4th will be hot and sticky, with high temps around 90 degrees this afternoon and feeling like the mid 90s. It's sunny this morning, but a few clouds and maybe even a brief raindrop are possible during the afternoon.
A cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms as early as 6pm, but more likely several hours later than that when the cold front is more overhead. A risk for severe wind/hail in these storms. These storms will likely impact or even cancel some firework events this evening.
A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before cooler and dry conditions move in for the rest of the workweek.