StormTeam 3: Scattered storms, some severe, possible Monday evening

Most of Monday will be a hot and sunny day, with temps quickly rising into the 80s for the afternoon and peaking in the upper 80s. There is also a little bit of humidity to add.

These hot temps will help fuel thunderstorms this evening between 7-11pm to a level where severe storms are possible.

A cold front straight out of the north will collide with these temps and spark scattered thunderstorms across the area. Some storms will bring heavy downpours, and a few will be capable of winds gusting above 60mph and large hail.

PRECIP TIMELINE AUTO SNOW WINTER.png
STORM HEADLINES.png

The storm prediction center has our area at a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.

Most storms won't last more than an hour, and these storms should be completely out of our area by the time the clock strikes midnight.

Temps are cooler for Tuesday following the front with highs in the 70s on a nice sunny day.

