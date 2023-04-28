StormTeam 3: Scattered showers begin Friday afternoon, more this weekend

Despite even a bit of sunshine in some spots this Friday morning, rain is coming.
Temps rise into the mid 60s just after lunch time, and that is exactly when the rain arrives. Moving in from the west, expect scattered showers beginning sometime between noon and 4pm. These showers could even be accompanied by a brief thunderstorm.
These showers subside by midnight, but not cooler air is moving in for the weekend. High temps Saturday only reach around 50 degrees with more scattered afternoon showers.
Sunday features more scattered drizzle, maybe even mixed with some snowflakes as temps drop into the 30s during the morning hours!
Winds gust above 25mph Sunday and Monday, but we dry out and warm back up next week. 60s and sunny by next Wednesday!