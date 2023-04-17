StormTeam 3: Road conditions gradually improve Monday after snow

After some late-season snow on Sunday, which has accumulated to nearly a foot in some spots along the Mississippi River, most of this will melt over the course of the next few days.
Conditions are generally iffy if you are along or east of US-218, and generally much worse if you are east of US-52 where snow amounts were much greater.
Most of the snow melts by this afternoon with temps in the mid 40s, and especially by tomorrow afternoon when we reach the mid 50s. Today is a windy day with gusts above 30mph as skies gradually clear into sunshine.