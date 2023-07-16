StormTeam 3: Regional, local air quality remains unhealthy

Air quality remains unhealthy for many coming into Sunday afternoon with alerts now extended into the workweek.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, most of southern Minnesota was lifted from and air quality alert that had been in effect through the entire weekend. Cleaner air is pushing in from the north, forcing wildfire smoke southward into Iowa.
Due to the movement, all of Iowa is now under an Air Quality Alert until noon on Monday, July 17.
Much of the region is battling the smoky conditions and will see impacts to air quality well into the workweek. Luckily, local air quality is expected to improve into the "moderate" category, which means air will be acceptable for all, by late Monday.
Be sure to limit your time outdoors, especially if doing anything strenuous. If you feel yourself having difficulties breathing get inside and monitor those symptoms.