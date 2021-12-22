You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam 3: Record warmth likely for Christmas Eve

  • 0
Christmas Eve Record Highs

Mild air is expected to arrive over the next couple of days as highs reach the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Friday will likely feature highs in the middle to upper 40s, which would break some current record highs for the date. Rochester's current record high is 41° set back in 1953, and the current forecast high is 45°. Mason City has a current record of 45° set in 2019, and the forecast is 48°. The forecast may still fluctuate a tad, but it's looking pretty likely that some temperatures records will be broken.

Tags

Recommended for you