Mild air is expected to arrive over the next couple of days as highs reach the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Friday will likely feature highs in the middle to upper 40s, which would break some current record highs for the date. Rochester's current record high is 41° set back in 1953, and the current forecast high is 45°. Mason City has a current record of 45° set in 2019, and the forecast is 48°. The forecast may still fluctuate a tad, but it's looking pretty likely that some temperatures records will be broken.
StormTeam 3: Record warmth likely for Christmas Eve
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
