...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
AND NORTHEAST IOWA...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to
control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

StormTeam 3: Record heat Wednesday, Fire Weather Warning

Highs this Wednesday will be above average... even for mid July. It's April.

Highs will rise all the way into the mid 80s. This will surely either tie or break many high temp records across the region. For some places, it may even be the highest temperature recorded this early in the year.

GRAF 4km - Temperatures.png
10 Hour Wind Gusts.png

Winds will be gusting 35mph out of the SSW all day long and through Friday. While many folks will want to head outside, these winds could be a problem for some.

These winds, combined with the hot and dry conditions, is perfect for fires which will rapidly spread if sparked. A RED FLAG WARNING (Fire weather warning) is in effect today. These conditions persist through Thursday.

