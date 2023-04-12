StormTeam 3: Record heat Wednesday, Fire Weather Warning

Highs this Wednesday will be above average... even for mid July. It's April.
Highs will rise all the way into the mid 80s. This will surely either tie or break many high temp records across the region. For some places, it may even be the highest temperature recorded this early in the year.
Winds will be gusting 35mph out of the SSW all day long and through Friday. While many folks will want to head outside, these winds could be a problem for some.
These winds, combined with the hot and dry conditions, is perfect for fires which will rapidly spread if sparked. A RED FLAG WARNING (Fire weather warning) is in effect today. These conditions persist through Thursday.