StormTeam 3: Rainy weather expected through Wednesday

Rainfall Potential (3/29/22)

Rain showers are spreading through the area late Tuesday evening and will continue into the day on Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible. Rainfall amounts are generally going to be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, with potential for locally higher amounts. As colder air moves in, it's likely we'll see a transition from rain to snow later Wednesday evening. Some minor snow accumulation is possible.

