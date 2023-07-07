StormTeam 3: Rain moving in for Friday afternoon

In good news for our worsening drought conditions, rain is moving in for this Friday afternoon and evening.
Expect a rainy afternoon with on/off showers in North Iowa, with some rain beginning close to Hancock county as early as 11am-12pm and Mason City an hour after that. Rain is more likely to begin in North Iowa between 1-4pm depending on how far east/west you are.
For Southern Minnesota, Albert Lea can expect showers as early as 1pm but more likely a few hours following that. Rochester as early as 3pm, but again more likely a few hours after that.
Rain moves out by 11pm through most of the area.