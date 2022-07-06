StormTeam 3: Preliminary rainfall totals from Tuesday's severe weather

Rainfall was generally between 1-4 inches immediately along the Minnesota-Iowa border, with lesser amounts closer to US-14 and US-18.
We did receive a viewer report from 4 miles south of Vernon Springs, IA of at least 4 inches.
MINNESOTA:
Albert Lea Personal Station 31 6.00"
Albert Lea Personal Station 30 5.47"
Albert Lea 5.10"
Austin 3.27"
W Austin 2.17"
Beaver 0.65"
Byron 0.38"
Ellendale 0.74"
Glenville 2.70"
Harmony 0.72"
Hollandale 1.51"
Houston 1.62"
Ostrander 1.13"
Preston 0.24"
Rochester 0.89"
S Rochester 1.05"
Spring Valley 0.45"
Wells 0.98"
IOWA:
Carpenter 2.20"
Charles City 0.96"
Clear Lake 0.52"
Decorah 1.96"
Dougherty 0.89"
Forest City 0.62"
Lake Mills 2.21"
Lime Springs 1.26"
Mason City 1.21"
Mason City Municipal Airport 0.68"
Nora Springs 0.66"
Osage 1.76"
Riceville 1.35"
Saint Ansgar 1.80"
Saratoga 1.85"
Stacyville 1.64"
Swaledale 0.42"
Ventura 0.48"
Below are radar estimated rainfall amounts in various spots across our area.