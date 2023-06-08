StormTeam 3: Parts of area on edge of drought amid lack of rain

The latest US Drought Monitor report has shown increasing dry conditions in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.
Relased 8AM this morning, the new report has a majoirty of the KIMT viewing area in 'abormally dry' conditions. Not technically drought, but on it's way to becoming one.
Further more, moderate drought conditions spread across southwest Wisconsin and into Minnesota's Houston county, and across parts of north-central Iowa including Waterloo and the southern stretches of Floyd county in places like Marble Rock.
We need about an inch of rain week in and out during these summer months to hold off drought.
In Iowa, Hancock, Winnebago, and Kossuth counties have benefited from numerous storms the past two days that will keep them away from expanding drought conditions for some time.
However, the rest of the viewing area is in need. There is only one decent chance of rain over the next 7 days, Saturday afternoon. Some scattered storms are expected. Rain is unlikely to be an 1" for most during this period, although it could be in more isolated pockets.