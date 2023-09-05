StormTeam 3: One more day in the 90s before Tuesday evening storms

High temps climb back into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, but this time with more humidity than we have had thus far this heat wave, and so it will feel closer to 95 degrees this afternoon across the region.
Expect on/off clouds throughout the day as gusty winds out of the south around 15mph gusting to 25mph kick up clouds here and there.
A cold front approaching from the WNW will be the spark for storms this evening. Between 6-11pm, several rounds of scattered storms will be possible, none lasting more than half an hour. The risk for severe weather is rather low, but hail and wind will be a concern in any storm that can get organized.
Temps fall dramatically behind the front for Wednesday. Given clouds, a north breeze, 60s, and dry air, it will feel like a crisp fall day.
If you are not ready for fall yet, do not fret. This weekend brings comfortable temps in the mid to upper 70s and sunshine.