Mild temperatures are expected for Christmas Eve as highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Many locations may even set some record highs. Because of the mild weather, if you are planning to travel of Friday, no weather related delays are expected in Iowa or southern Minnesota.
StormTeam 3: No weather related travel delays expected for Christmas Eve
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
