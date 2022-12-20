StormTeam 3: Multi-day winter storm to impact travel for millions across Midwest before holiday weekend

WEDNESDAY - Snow begins during afternoon/evening. Snowfall rates will be heavy at times making for reduced visibility, while the actual snow that accumulates will be fluffy. This fluffy snow will make for slick roads during the evening commute home.
THURSDAY - Snow continues and impacts the morning commute, with snow subsiding sometime around the middle of the day. Accumulations of 4-8". Winds gradually pick up over the course of the day with gusts of 30-40mph. This will drop wind chills to dangerous levels of 30 to 50 degrees below zero as the actual temp sits around zero degrees or a bit under that. Whiteout conditions are likely, with blizzard conditions possible late in the day.
FRIDAY - Despite the fact that most of the snow has stopped falling, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions will continue through the day as winds peak with gusts occasionally above 50mph. Travel will be impossible over large stretches as a fluffy snow is lofted into the air and blown around.
SATURDAY - Conditions gradually improve, but strong winds will still make travel difficult. Especially in wide open areas.