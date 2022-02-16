StormTeam 3: Most of Iowa dodging the snow this week

A strong storm is moving across the central United States tonight into Thursday, bringing some areas snow, others rain, and evening severe weather across the Deeps South. In the Upper Midwest, snow is the main focus as areas from Kansas City to Chicago could pick up 6-12" of snowfall. This storms will miss most of Iowa, but some in far southeastern Iowa could pick up a few inches of snowfall with this storms. Take a look at some of the projected snowfall amounts across the state.
After this storm, out next best chance for accumulating snowfall across the state is Monday and Tuesday of next week.