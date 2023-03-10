StormTeam 3: More snow, 2-4", expected everywhere Saturday afternoon

We got 3-6" on Thursday afternoon, and we are pretty much doing it again Saturday!
2-4" is expected Saturday afternoon across the region. Snow begins sometime between noon - 4pm moving in from the west. Expect similar impacts to Thursday with bouts of heavy snow quickly making roads slick and lowering visibility. Winds will also be a bit stronger Saturday with gusts up to 30mph.
This intense snow lasts through 8PM - Midnight. That said, some on/off snow showers are expected here and there Sunday with some more minor accumulation on top.
If you like winter fun. get outside this weekend and early next week. This may be the last reliable opportunity to have winter fun before a warmup into Spring.