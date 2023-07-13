StormTeam 3: More scattered storms expected Thursday evening and overnight

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

StormTeam 3: More scattered storms expected Thursday evening and overnight

  • Updated
  • 0

Good news! More rain!

The sun will come out Thursday with high temps in the low 80s, before a chance for a few isolated storm to kick up in the afternoon hours. No big problems here, as any storm would be very brief.

While storms are possible after 2pm, more scattered activity is likely after 8pm as storms grow more numerous into the overnight hours. Some decent rainfall will be possible with any storms that roll through, but not expecting anything as widespread as we have Wednesday morning.

Today Planner w Words.png

There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather during this window, so it is possible for folks in southern Minnesota near I-35, and more of an off-chance elsewhere further south and east.

Scattered storms are again likely in Friday afternoon. After this storm chance, more sunshine and warm weather is expected for the weekend (albeit with more chances for isolated storms pretty much every day! Perfect conditions if you're heading to any local county fairs or even taking the boat out on the lake! We'll keep the sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast going into next week.

Recommended for you