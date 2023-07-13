StormTeam 3: More scattered storms expected Thursday evening and overnight

Good news! More rain!
The sun will come out Thursday with high temps in the low 80s, before a chance for a few isolated storm to kick up in the afternoon hours. No big problems here, as any storm would be very brief.
While storms are possible after 2pm, more scattered activity is likely after 8pm as storms grow more numerous into the overnight hours. Some decent rainfall will be possible with any storms that roll through, but not expecting anything as widespread as we have Wednesday morning.
There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather during this window, so it is possible for folks in southern Minnesota near I-35, and more of an off-chance elsewhere further south and east.
Scattered storms are again likely in Friday afternoon. After this storm chance, more sunshine and warm weather is expected for the weekend (albeit with more chances for isolated storms pretty much every day! Perfect conditions if you're heading to any local county fairs or even taking the boat out on the lake! We'll keep the sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast going into next week.