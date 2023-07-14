StormTeam 3: More scattered showers & storms expected Friday afternoon

Some of us will yet again get another decent rain!
Scattered showers are expected to take hold Friday afternoon. Humidity and temps in the mid 80s will spill over into several, at first isolated and then scattered, showers and storms as early as noon. These showers likely peak as a few thunderstorms around 4-6pm when temps are at their warmest.
Not everyone will see these scattered showers, but odds are good that the majority of our viewing area sees something by the end of the day, with rain chances dropping off by midnight.
Yesterday, scattered showers left no rain in spots and over an inch in others. We could see something similar today.
Wildfire smoke is expected to impact air quality on Saturday, bit some clearing is likely on Sunday.