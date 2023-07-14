 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to
south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how
fast the smoke dissipates.

StormTeam 3: More scattered showers & storms expected Friday afternoon

  • 0

Some of us will yet again get another decent rain!

Scattered showers are expected to take hold Friday afternoon. Humidity and temps in the mid 80s will spill over into several, at first isolated and then scattered, showers and storms as early as noon. These showers likely peak as a few thunderstorms around 4-6pm when temps are at their warmest.  

Today Planner w Words.png

Not everyone will see these scattered showers, but odds are good that the majority of our viewing area sees something by the end of the day, with rain chances dropping off by midnight.

Yesterday, scattered showers left no rain in spots and over an inch in others. We could see something similar today.

Wildfire smoke is expected to impact air quality on Saturday, bit some clearing is likely on Sunday.

Event Planner.png

Recommended for you