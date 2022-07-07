StormTeam 3: More isolated T-Storms possible Thursday/Friday

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Thursday, a bit cloudier in the morning. With the humidity still lingering, a few pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible in the evening after 5pm closer to central Iowa and central Minnesota. Highs today in the low 80s.
Partly sunny skies return for Friday with a few more pop-ups late. Sunshine holds into the upcoming weekend, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s.
Saturday will feel quite dry! Warm and humid conditions Sunday into Monday will set the stage for thunderstorms chances. Right now, the risk of severe weather is expected to be north of our area, but changes are likely with this forecast, so continue to monitor the forecast for Sunday and Monday.