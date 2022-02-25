 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Mild Weather This Weekend!

Weekend Forecast (2/25/22)

Warmer air is moving in for the weekend! Southwest winds have kicked in and will boost temperatures up into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. With plenty of sunshine expected, there will be quite a snow melting on Saturday, and likely some more on Sunday. We'll keep the mild weather around for much of next week.

