Warmer conditions are set to arrive for Tuesday as temperatures will warm into the 30s by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above freezing through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning, before another cold front arrives, knocking temperatures back down for the end of the week.
StormTeam 3: Mild Temperatures Returns For Tuesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
