StormTeam 3: Mild Saturday Kicks Off Warming Trend For Next Week

Steady warming through Saturday will be our first introduction for what's to come next week.
Saturday will present the appetizer of some more milder conditions across the region as southerly winds take over after midnight ushering in a warmer and more mild air mass closer to average and seasonal for February. Highs will tend into the mid to even upper 20s tomorrow as we see overall warming through the day.
A trend of warmer than average temperatures back into the 30s and potentially near 40 degrees will move into the region next Tuesday giving some much needed relief from the subzero and single digit temperatures. This would also help to take a bite out the present snowpack across the area that has been in place since just before the new year. A decrease in the snowpack would also help in some warmer temperatures as the sun can heat the surface a bit more rather than the snow reflecting the warmth.