 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below
zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills
from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
7 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

StormTeam 3: Mild Saturday Kicks Off Warming Trend For Next Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Today Planner.png

Steady warming through Saturday will be our first introduction for what's to come next week.

Saturday will present the appetizer of some more milder conditions across the region as southerly winds take over after midnight ushering in a warmer and more mild air mass closer to average and seasonal for February. Highs will tend into the mid to even upper 20s tomorrow as we see overall warming through the day. 

A trend of warmer than average temperatures back into the 30s and potentially near 40 degrees will move into the region next Tuesday giving some much needed relief from the subzero and single digit temperatures. This would also help to take a bite out the present snowpack across the area that has been in place since just before the new year. A decrease in the snowpack would also help in some warmer temperatures as the sun can heat the surface a bit more rather than the snow reflecting the warmth. 

Recommended for you