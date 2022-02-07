 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Mild Days Ahead!

3 Day Forecast (2/7/22)

Get ready for a nice, mild stretch of weather! High temperatures will reach the 30s to near 40 degrees over the next several days, which will be 5-15 degrees above average for this time in February. It's likely that there will be more clouds than sunshine during this time, and even some light rain or snow showers will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday, but with temperatures above freezing, there will also be plenty of snow melting!

