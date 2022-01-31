StormTeam 3: Midwest Snowstorm Will Bring Arctic Blast for Minnesota and Iowa

Another shot of Arctic air will return to Minnesota and Iowa this week thanks to a developing snowstorm that will bring high accumulation to parts of the Midwest.
Cold air will invade the upper Midwest through Tuesday as temperatures fall during the day. Highs will hit in the early morning hours of Tuesday thanks to a continued warmup this evening. Highs in the single digits are on the menu through midweek with overnight lows nearing 14 below on Friday morning. With this comes the threat again for frostbite and dangerous wind chills, a factor we will need to keep an eye on through the week.
The developing system will bring dangerous ice and snow accumulation to many with some potentially measuring snow totals in feet. This comes just days after a strong Nor'easter moved into the Northeast, bringing feet of snow to parts of New England.
Thankfully for us here in southeastern Minnesota and north Iowa, the system will just miss us to the south. However, it will be sure to drag along some cold air with it before we head back to the 20s and near 30 this upcoming weekend.