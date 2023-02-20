StormTeam 3: Major winter storm to bring significant impacts this week

A major winter storm is on the way in two separate rounds. Here are the details.
ROUND 1: TUESDAY AT NOON - WEDNESDAY MORNING, HEAVY SNOW FOR SOME
Ahead of the real storm which arrives Wednesday, a narrow band of intense snow will set up across portions of south/central Minnesota, with some of this potentially spilling over into North Iowa. This snow will last through early Wednesday morning. Accumulations during this time will be between 0-4" in North Iowa, all the way up to 8" in parts of Southern Minnesota. A sharp cutoff in the snow here likely means many don't see accumulation, while some see significant problems Tuesday evening. The location of this cutoff will be known Tuesday morning.
Impacts to travel will be moderate to heavy for those who see the snow.
WEDNESDAY MIDDAY: Light snow, winds pick up
Roads likely improve somewhat over the course of Wednesday morning as snow slows to an occasional trickle. But winds quickly begin to increase ahead of the round 2. Winds will begin gusting above 35mph after noon on Wednesday when snow will begin to be lofted in the air making for low visibility.
This could make for lingering impacts, especially into open areas. Winds continue to pick up through 8pm when round 2 has already begun.
ROUND 2: WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - THURSDAY, HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS, ICE FOR SOME
More heavy snow returns with the storm over the course of Wednesday afternoon with snowfall rates of an inch per hour or more. This heavy snow will be accompanied by winds gusts upwards of 40mph, with 45+mph gusts possible around 8pm. This quickly make for heavy/extreme impacts to travel, with travel impossible for some as large snow drifts quickly take shape and blowing snow covers roads with whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions are possible for open areas Wednesday evening.
The heavy snow does not taper off until later Thursday morning, when total accumulation (round 1 included) likely exceed 1 foot across much of Southern and central Minnesota. North Iowa likely also sees impactful accumulation in the realm of 6-12", but some freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday could eat into those totals a bit.
Winds begin to improve Thursday evening, allowing plows an opportunity for cleanup by Friday morning. Depending on snowfall accumulation, impacts could linger through Friday.
Bottom line, make accommodations for plans Wednesday and Thursday, and do not expect to be able to travel Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.