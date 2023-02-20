StormTeam 3: Major winter storm to bring significant impacts this week

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

StormTeam 3: Major winter storm to bring significant impacts this week

SNOW acc.png

A major winter storm is on the way in two separate rounds. Here are the details.

ROUND 1: TUESDAY AT NOON - WEDNESDAY MORNING, HEAVY SNOW FOR SOME

Snowfall Forecast Map 2.png

Ahead of the real storm which arrives Wednesday, a narrow band of intense snow will set up across portions of south/central Minnesota, with some of this potentially spilling over into North Iowa. This snow will last through early Wednesday morning. Accumulations during this time will be between 0-4" in North Iowa, all the way up to 8" in parts of Southern Minnesota. A sharp cutoff in the snow here likely means many don't see accumulation, while some see significant problems Tuesday evening. The location of this cutoff will be known Tuesday morning.

Impacts to travel will be moderate to heavy for those who see the snow.

WEDNESDAY MIDDAY: Light snow, winds pick up

Roads likely improve somewhat over the course of Wednesday morning as snow slows to an occasional trickle. But winds quickly begin to increase ahead of the round 2. Winds will begin gusting above 35mph after noon on Wednesday when snow will begin to be lofted in the air making for low visibility.

This could make for lingering impacts, especially into open areas. Winds continue to pick up through 8pm when round 2 has already begun.

Potential Wind Gusts - DMA.png

ROUND 2: WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - THURSDAY, HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS, ICE FOR SOME

More heavy snow returns with the storm over the course of Wednesday afternoon with snowfall rates of an inch per hour or more. This heavy snow will be accompanied by winds gusts upwards of 40mph, with 45+mph gusts possible around 8pm. This quickly make for heavy/extreme impacts to travel, with travel impossible for some as large snow drifts quickly take shape and blowing snow covers roads with whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions are possible for open areas Wednesday evening.

The heavy snow does not taper off until later Thursday morning, when total accumulation (round 1 included) likely exceed 1 foot across much of Southern and central Minnesota. North Iowa likely also sees impactful accumulation in the realm of 6-12", but some freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday could eat into those totals a bit.

Winds begin to improve Thursday evening, allowing plows an opportunity for cleanup by Friday morning. Depending on snowfall accumulation, impacts could linger through Friday.

Bottom line, make accommodations for plans Wednesday and Thursday, and do not expect to be able to travel Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

